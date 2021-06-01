If you have a child between the ages of 1-18 then you’re in luck. Gainesville Independent School District is offering free meals throughout the summer.
Gainesville ISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger said youth do not have to attend one of the district’s schools to qualify. She also said proof of residency isn’t required.
Now through June 30, free meals will be served in the cafeteria at W.E. Chalmers Elementary School, 600 Radio Hill Road. Breakfast is from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch is from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
There’s also a “grab-n-go” option. Youth can pick up breakfast and lunch from 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the back of the Chalmers campus. Crutsinger said on Mondays children get meals for that day and Tuesday. On Wednesday, meals are provided for that day, Thursday and Friday.
Meals will also be served at Gainesville High School, 2201 S. I-35. From 7:30-8 a.m. is breakfast and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is lunch.
“Grab-n-go” will not be offered at GHS. However, meals can be picked up in the cafeteria and taken off campus, school officials said.
From July 1 through Aug. 5, free meals will be dished out at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive. From 8-8:30 a.m. is breakfast and from 10:30-11 a.m. is lunch.
“Grab-n-go” will be from 8-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Crutsinger said those meals can be picked up at the northeast corner of the campus.
Last summer, the district served 205,342 free breakfasts, 299,506 free lunches and 7,055 free dinners, Crutsinger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.