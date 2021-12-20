KGAF Radio of Gainesville gave away $40,000 Friday morning in its Secret Santa cash giveaway, according to General Manager Steve Eberhart.
“We are overwhelmed with the generosity of our Secret Santas this year,” Eberhart told the Register. “Their willingness to give us cash to give away to our listeners and the community at Christmas time is amazing. Together, we really made Christmas happen for those in need here in Cooke County.”
Five anonymous Secret Santas in total anonymity came forward with varying cash donations. Forty local residents received $1,000 each in the giveaway, he said.
Eberhart wants the giveaway to continue and be a Cooke County tradition.
“It’s never a given; we are at the mercy of the Secret Santas. If they come forward again next year with cash, we will be happy to give away their money,” he said.
Eberhart touted the giveaway as “the single largest one-time radio cash giveaway in America this year.”
