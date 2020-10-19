State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, will face off with Pilot Point's Shelley Luther on Dec. 19 for the Texas State Senate District 30 seat.
Springer and Luther garnered the most votes during the Sept. 29 specially called election. Luther was the top vote-getter with 22,242 votes cast, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office. Springer trailed close behind with 22,127 people voting for him.
Republicans Andy Hopper, Chris Watts and Craig Carter were also on the SD-30 ballot, as was Democrat Jacob Minter.
A candidate must receive more than 50% of the total votes cast to win so that's why Springer and Luther are headed to the Dec. 19 runoff.
Luther is known as the Dallas salon owner who defied shutdown orders from Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year while Abbott ordered businesses closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Springer serves as representative for Texas State House District 68, which covers Cooke County. He's also seeking election on the Nov. 3 general election ballot for that seat. Should he win the runoff, he will put in his resignation for his current seat, Springer told the Register.
Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, received the Republican nomination for the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, leaving his current state seat open which prompted the special election in September. Fallon is on the Nov. 3 ballot and is expected to leave his SD-30 seat in January.
SD-30 covers Cooke, Montague, Grayson, Archer, Clay, Erath, Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties. It also covers parts of Collin and Denton counties.
Early voting for the Saturday, Dec. 19, emergency special election begins Wednesday, Dec.9.
The deadline is Nov. 19 to register to vote in the election. Cooke County has 27,270 registered voters.
