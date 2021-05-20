A 24-year-old woman who was reportedly missing caused a stir in downtown Gainesville this past weekend.
Around 1:57 p.m. Sunday, May 16, the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a naked woman on the Cooke County Courthouse grounds, according to a news release issued this week from Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington.
When deputies responded to the scene, they took the woman to North Texas Medical Center for evaluation based on her actions, the release said.
During the process, law enforcement learned that the woman, who was believed to be having a mental health crisis, was missing out of Wichita Falls, Sappington told the Register.
The parents of the woman were contacted and she was released to them after her medical evaluation that same day, he said.
The 24-year-old will not be facing any charges, according to Sappington.
