A search is underway for a man who fled from Cooke County Sheriff Office personnel overnight and drove into the Red River, Sheriff Ray Sappington said.
The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Patrick Louis Rosenbaum, Sappington said. He is a white man, 6 foot, two inches tall, weighing 195 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Rosenbaum was last seen wearing red and black clothing and is wanted on felony drug charges out of Arkansas, according to Sappington.
Anyone who spots someone matching Rosenbaum’s description is asked to call 911 immediately.
“We remain in the area,” Sappington said late Friday afternoon, March 26, on the search.
The incident began around 11:34 p.m. Thursday, March 25, when deputies stopped a four-door gray Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Rosenbaum at the Shell station at U.S. 82 and Farm-to-Market Road 371.
Deputies discovered he had warrants for his arrest. At some point, prior to being arrested on the warrants, Rosenbaum drove off, according to information provided by Sappington.
He said the suspect fled from law enforcement by taking several Farm-to-Market roads, including FM 3092 and FM 902, as well as a couple of county roads before making his way back to U.S. 82 and traveling west to I-35.
Speeds through the city of Gainesville ranged from 40 to 50 mph and up to 90 mph as the pursuit approached I-35, according to law enforcement. Upon entering I-35, the suspect exceeded 100 mph at times, officials said.
“Due to the late hour and being a weeknight, traffic was very light,” Sappington said in an email to the Register.
He said Rosenbaum traveled north on I-35 “all the way to the Red River.”
The suspect took exit 504 before traveling into Oklahoma and drove north on the service road down to the river before he drove off into the river.
Sappington said Rosenbaum drove into the Red River shortly after midnight.
He said Rosenbaum then got out of the vehicle and waded across the river toward the Oklahoma side. At some point, CCSO deputies lost sight of the man as he was swimming toward Oklahoma.
Oklahoma authorities were contacted and they responded to the Oklahoma side and conducted a search, according to information provided by Sappington. The suspect was not located on either side.
Sappington said personnel searched the area “probably four or five hours.”
This morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol began a search with an airboat and did not locate anyone, he said.
Around 10:30 a.m., a man who reportedly matched the suspect’s description attempted to steal a kayak from someone under the Red River Bridge, according to Sappington.
Deputies, as well as the sheriff, responded to the report.
Before law enforcement could arrive, the suspect reportedly fled east into the woods.
CCSO personnel searched the woods on foot, on a utility vehicle and via drone. Nobody was located, according to Sappington.
Rosenbaum’s vehicle has been recovered and his cellphone was inside, Sappington said.
Gainesville Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol, Love County Sheriff Office, Lighthorse Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted.
