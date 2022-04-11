North Central Texas College will host Showtunes & Thrift Shops Tuesday in the First State Bank Performing Arts Center, 1525 W. California St, Gainesville, TX.
Show Tunes & Thrift Shops is a free public event that will feature live music and a colorful variety of thrifted costumes inspired by favorite show tunes.
This is a community event with members of the committee from all parts of Cooke County participating.Each committee member hand-picked their models, outfits and three show tunes to play while they're on stage. All of the costumes the models will be wearing are thrifted, and are intended to match the costumes worn by the original show tune performers.
The live music will be performed by NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace. Each show tune, like the outfits, were picked by the participants.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.