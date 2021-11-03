Sivells Bend Independent School District will host its annual Fall Festival Saturday, Nov. 6, from 4:30-9 p.m. at the Sivells Bend School at 1053 CR 403, north of Gainesville.
There will be a chili and hot dogs supper, festival games and prizes and the evening will close with a live auction with homemade and donated items from parents, local citizens and businesses.
Some of the top items include:
- Certificates for processed meats from Hess Meat Market in Muenster & Fischer's Meat Market;
- Oil and filter change, car wash and auto details from Glen Polk Ford, Hunters Oil Depot, CBJ, Barthold;
- A hunting package from a local rancher;
- A precision tuneup for a HVAC system from Hesse-Schniederjan;
- A three-month membership to Bosco's Gym;
- Butterfield Stage - two tickets to 'Elf' and 'Texas Godspell'
- Gift certificates to Dieter's, Smokehouse, Chili's, Villa Grande, Rib Crib, Krootz, and Applebee’s;
- One load of rock from Jeff Parsons.
