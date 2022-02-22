First Christian Church recently hosted its annual Souper Bowl of Caring luncheon to help raise money to support programs to provide food to our community.
“The Souper Bowl of caring is one of my favorite events to happen each year, not only because of the partnership VISTO has with First Christian Church, but because of all the soups,” said Director Becky Jones of VISTO. “Usually in years past we've gotten anywhere from $3,500 to $5,000, but we’re always super grateful for whatever it is.”
According to Rev. Mark Loewen, senior minister at First Christian Church, $13,565 was raised at this year’s lunch.
"This lunch is primarily benefitting Backpack Buddies, as well as the food pantries at Callisburg and the high school here in Gainesville,” said Rev. Gregory Chambers, associate pastor at First Christion Church and one of the main leaders in planning the Souper Bowl luncheon, during a Livestream hosted during the event on the VISTO Facebook page. "We love the folks over at VISTO, and we love being able to give back."
The luncheon hosted by First Christian Church is part of a nationwide Souper Bowl of Caring, which always raises awareness and support for providing food to local food banks and soup kitchens on and around Super Bowl Sunday.
The luncheon hosted by First Christian Church is Gainesville’s primary Souper Bowl events, hosting the luncheon for their own congregation as well as other people in the community since 2008.
“You see the churches come in, like ‘Here come the Presbyterians; here come the Methodists; here come the Baptists,’” said Lucy Sutton, a member at First Christian Church. “We estimate that it’s about 200 people, but we don’t really know because we don’t charge admission; it’s all donation, but we usually pull in about $3-4,000.”
