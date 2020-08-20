Interstate 35 near the 500 mile marker remains closed after a semi hauling sand crashed this morning, Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett said.
At approximately 11:52 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, am Terrell man was driving a semi hauling sand northbound on I-35 driven when a vehicle swerved into his lane around the 500 mile marker. The semi truck with trailer drove through the center median and into the southbound lanes of I-35, according to Tackett.
Tackett said he estimates the southbound lanes of I-35 to be closed for two hours for cleanup.
There were no reported injuries.
