Fresh from finding out he took the most votes in the Texas House District 68 runoff, Republican David Spiller said he’s “excited” to begin serving his constituents as soon as possible.
“I look forward to representing the folks in House District 68,” Spiller said after the votes were tallied Election Day, Tuesday, Feb. 23.
According to unofficial election night returns on the Secretary of State's website, Spiller, a Jacksboro attorney, received 4,158 votes or 62.9% compared to Republican opponent Craig Carter, a Nocona businessman, who received 2,452 votes or 37.1%.
A total of 6,610 registered voters in the 22-county district cast ballots in the runoff, according to the SOS website. All results are unofficial until canvassed.
Spiller said he wishes to thank everyone who braved the wintry blast last week to come out to vote early and those who ventured out today.
“I’m grateful for the support throughout the entire district,” he said via phone interview with the Register.
Spiller also said he wishes the very best to his opponent and asks everyone to pray for Carter and his family.
Carter’s 3-year-old son Rex has been hospitalized since he was in a crash Jan. 31. That same crash killed Carter’s 4-year-old daughter, Lux, and Rose Morgan, his 58-year-old mother-in-law, according to previous Register reports.
Spiller said while he cannot go to Austin until the election is officially called, he can get started with a few things, such as staffing, so he can hit the ground running and bring the conservative values he campaigned on to not only the district, but the state.
“As soon as the governor can swear me in, I’ll be ready to roll,” he said.
