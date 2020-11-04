State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, has won another term as a member of the Texas House.
“It's an honor to know that the constituents of House District 68 overwhelmingly supported me to the tune that I had the largest margin of victory of any Republican against a Democrat and truthfully any Democrat against a Republican last night,” Springer said Wednesday, Nov. 4. “I take that as my constituents appreciate the hard work in reaching out to everybody irregardless of party and truthfully even age … ”
Springer had 56,603 votes for the House District 68 seat with 171 of 171 precincts reporting, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. His Democratic challenger Patsy “Pat” Ledbetter received 9,622 votes.
Ledbetter, an educator from Gainesville, did not return a request for comment as of press time.
Springer has served eight years as the representative for HD 68.
Springer isn't done with campaigning just yet. He's set to face off with Pilot Point's Shelley Luther on Dec. 19 in a runoff for the Texas State Senate District 30 seat.
Should he win the runoff, he will put in his resignation for his current seat, Springer said. However, he will do all he can to make sure his constituents are still represented, he said.
