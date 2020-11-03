State Rep. Drew Springer, R- Muenster, appeared to be winning another term as a member of the Texas House as early voting results poured in Tuesday evening, Nov.3.
“I appreciate so many voters in Cooke County going out and voting and making sure their voice is heard,” Springer said.
Springer had 44,751 votes for his House District 68 with 105 of 171 precincts reporting, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. His Democratic challenger Pat Ledbetter had 7,743 votes.
Ledbetter, an educator from Gainesville, did not return request for comment as of press time.
“The folks I’ve represented for eight years show they appreciate what I’ve done and continue to support me,” Springer said. “I’m just honored.”
