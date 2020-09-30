Muenster resident Drew Springer is headed to a runoff for the Texas State Senate District 30 seat.
Springer is set to face off with Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther after the two garnered the most votes in the special called election. Luther is a resident of Pilot Point.
“I'm excited to be in the top two,” Springer said Wednesday, Sept. 30. “Those who knew me the best have been very supportive of me.”
Springer said he is looking forward to getting to know others who reside in SD-30 as campaigning continues.
Luther did not return a request for comment as of press time. However, she thanked everyone that voted and made her “first place” in the race on her Facebook page.
According to tallies with all 14 counties in the SD-30 race, Luther received 22,135 votes and Springer received 21,971, the Texas Secretary of State's website shows. Election Day was Tuesday, Sept. 29.
A candidate must receive more than 50% of the total votes cast to win.
Republicans Andy Hopper, Chris Watts and Craig Carter were also on the ballot, as was Democrat Jacob Minter.
Hopper received 2,432 votes, Watts had 4,284 votes and Carter garnered 3,413 votes, according to information posted to the SOS website. Minter received 14,572 votes, election returns indicate.
Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said Wednesday that she is still waiting for direction from the state on when the runoff will be held.
Harrison pointed out a polling location in Muenster had 600 people vote on election day — more than any other polling location. The location, she said, was First Baptist Church, 121 North Pecan St.
Springer said he stood at the corner of U.S. 82 and Pecan Street on Tuesday holding up election signs, which, he said, “made for an enjoyable election day.”
Springer serves as representative for Texas State House District 68, which covers Cooke County.
In Cooke County, Springer did receive the most votes out of any of the six candidates running with 3,417 ballots cast for him, according to information provided by Harrison.
Last month, Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, received the Republican nomination for the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, leaving his current state seat open. The upcoming vacancy prompted Abbott to call for the special election. Fallon is expected to leave his SD-30 seat in January.
SD-30 covers Cooke, Denton, Montague, Grayson, Collin, Archer, Clay, Erath, Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.
*Editor's note: All votes are unofficial until canvassed.
