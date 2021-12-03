State Sen. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) will host town hall meetings Monday in Gainesville and Sherman.
The first meeting is set for 4 p.m. at the First State Bank Conference Center, 801 E. California St. in Gainesville. That get together will wrap up in time for Springer to meet with constituents at 6 p.m. at the Grayson County Courthouse, 100 W. Houston St. in Sherman.
Springer intends to discuss the GOP’s legislative agenda for this last year, including passage of the Texas Heartbeat Act and changes to state election rules.
