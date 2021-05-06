State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, said he’s in full support of House Bill 1927 which would allow residents to carry a firearm without a permit.
On Wednesday, May 5, the Senate District 30 representative voted in favor of the bill which he is co-sponsor of. The bill passed out of the Texas Senate by a vote of 18-13 and will now go back to the House for amendment approval.
"The Second Amendment is clear about the right to bear arms but for far too long we've seen this constitutionally guaranteed right suffer excessive government regulation," Springer said in a news release from his office after Wednesday’s vote. "No other Constitutional right comes with a price tag like the Second Amendment does which is why I voted for House Bill 1927, which ensures that law-abiding Texans are able to protect themselves, their families, and their property.”
According to information released on HB 1927, if signed into law the bill would allow law-abiding Texans who are currently able to legally purchase a firearm and are at least 21 years of age to carry a handgun, either openly or concealed, without a state-issued license to carry permit.
The bill upholds current prohibitions on purchasing and carrying a firearm and maintains current penal code penalties for unlawful actions with a handgun, according to the release. If signed into law, there would be no changes to who can possess a firearm or how firearms are purchased. It would also not abolish the LTC program nor would it allow permitless campus carry. Business owners and private property owners would retain the same right they currently have to exclude handguns on their property, the release states.
“We know that those who are intent on committing a crime will use any means necessary and will violate the law no matter what,” Springer said. “By supporting this legislation, I voted to level the playing field between everyday Texans and criminals which, very simply, reaffirms our Second Amendment right. It's time for Texas to become the 21st state to enact Constitutional Carry for Texans."
SD-30 covers Cooke, Montague, Grayson, Archer, Clay, Erath, Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties. It also covers parts of Collin and Denton counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.