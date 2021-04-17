Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested a female teacher Friday evening in connection with having an improper relationship between an educator and a student.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the suspect is identified as Misty Lorene Cato, 43, of Springtown.
The student reported the abuse began when he was a 15 in Azle, and continued for several years at various addresses in Parker and Tarrant counties, including a previous residence of Cato’s in Springtown, according to the sheriff's office. The victim also reported Cato gave him rides to school on several occasions.
Cato, a fifth-grade arithmetic teacher at Springtown Intermediate School, was placed on administrative leave once school officials became aware of the allegations.
School officials confirmed Cato was contracted as a math teacher with Springtown ISD at the time of the offense. School officials also confirmed the victim was enrolled in the Azle district at the time of the offense.
Sheriff’s investigators seized a voice recording of Cato stating she had been in love with the student for four years and “seeing him again makes her want to be with him again.”
Sheriff’s investigators conducted an interview with Cato, who admitted having sexual relations with the victim on numerous occasions, knowing he was a juvenile student.
Authier said Parker County Sheriff’s Crimes Against Children investigators will forward all case information to Tarrant County investigators regarding any crimes which were reportedly committed in their jurisdiction.
The Parker County case is still under active investigation and will be submitted to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office, seeking prosecution.
“It is a shame any time we have to investigate these type of cases,” Authier said. “It is imperative that our children attend school in a safe environment. Educators play a vital role in that safe environment and have a duty to protect our children. The student in this case has been offered counseling at the Parker County Children’s Advocacy Center where his healing can begin.
“The Parker County Sheriff’s Office has two Crimes Against Children investigators permanently assigned to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County. By partnering with the CAC, our investigators are able to assist in providing services to Parker County child victims in a more expedient manner. This reduces the burden on the victim by not having to repeatedly tell their story.”
As of Saturday, Cato remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail on a second-degree charge of improper relationship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.