Pasta, Vino and Wags are coming to St. Jo.
Easy Street Animal Shelter, a no-kill animal shelter, will host its annual fundraiser June 14 at Blue Ostrich Winery, 5611 FM2382 in St Jo. Tickets are $30 each for the event, which kicks off at 6 p.m. The highlight of the evening will be the silent auction, which will include:
• One night stay at the new Drover Hotel in The Fort Worth Stockyards, with a King Deluxe room and valet parking;
• Terry Bradshaw Bourbon, signed by the Super Bowl champion himself;
• Framed art of former Dallas Cowboy Randy White on his horse Sarge, painted by Robert Dove and signed by Randy.
• Dinner for two at Prime Cuts Steakhouse in Montague;
• Custom Silver Spur Jewelry by Robert Dove;
• Two night stay in a Luxury cabin for four, with a golf cart — The "Ranch Experience — at NRS in Decatur.
Each animal that comes to this no-kill shelter is fully vetted before adoption. All vaccinations are updated, dogs are tested for heartworms and given monthly preventative treatment. Each dog is spayed or neutered and microchipped with a lifetime subscription.
Easy Street’s adoptions are from the immediate area, across the border in Oklahoma and from the DFW Metroplex, but one lucky dog was adopted and transported to a home in Maine.
For reservations, text or call Cindy Castle at (505) 320-6119.
