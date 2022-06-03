Easy Street 1

Pasta, Vino and Wags are coming to St. Jo.

Easy Street Animal Shelter, a no-kill animal shelter, will host its annual fundraiser June 14 at Blue Ostrich Winery, 5611 FM2382 in St Jo. Tickets are $30 each for the event, which kicks off at 6 p.m. The highlight of the evening will be the silent auction, which will include:

• One night stay at the new Drover Hotel in The Fort Worth Stockyards, with a King Deluxe room and valet parking;

• Terry Bradshaw Bourbon, signed by the Super Bowl champion himself;

• Framed art of former Dallas Cowboy Randy White on his horse Sarge, painted by Robert Dove and signed by Randy.

• Dinner for two at Prime Cuts Steakhouse in Montague;

• Custom Silver Spur Jewelry by Robert Dove;

• Two night stay in a Luxury cabin for four, with a golf cart — The "Ranch Experience — at NRS in Decatur.

Each animal that comes to this no-kill shelter is fully vetted before adoption. All vaccinations are updated, dogs are tested for heartworms and given monthly preventative treatment. Each dog is spayed or neutered and microchipped with a lifetime subscription.

Easy Street’s adoptions are from the immediate area, across the border in Oklahoma and from the DFW Metroplex, but one lucky dog was adopted and transported to a home in Maine.

For reservations, text or call Cindy Castle at (505) 320-6119.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you