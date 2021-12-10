Incumbent Steve Starnes has announced his intent to run for a full term as Cooke County Judge. Starnes was appointed to the position in January 2021 to fill the vacancy created by Jason Brinkley’s resignation to run for another office.
Starnes worked at Safran Seats for 41 years. He holds an MBA from the University of Leicester in England and is Six Sigma Black Belt certified. He is continuing his education at Texas A&M University School of Law where he is pursuing a master’s degree in jurisprudence. He also serves as a board member on the TCOG Homeland Security Advisory Council, Gainesville Economic Development Corporation, Texoma Council of Government and Texoma Area Solid Waste. He is former Alderman for the city of Lindsay.
Starnes shared his announcement Friday with the Register. He stated that he wants "feedback from the public. The citizens know what is working, what is not and what changes need to be made ... We live in a great county and together we can make it an even better place to live."
The judge and his wife Brenda have five children. He enjoys time with his wife and grandkids, camping, and ranching. He and Brenda live on their ranch on CR 182 where they raise cattle, cutting horses and barrel horses.
Starnes will face former Judge John Roane and current Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement in the 2022 election.
