Two state medical groups are calling for children to be protected from the recent spike of hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 delta variant.
It doesn’t sound like it will change Gainesville Independent School District’s plans for this fall, however.
The Texas Medical Association (TMA) and Texas Public Health Coalition (TPHC) issued a joint statement Wednesday asking parents and schools to take this latest threat seriously. They recommended parents and families follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for masking everyone in schools (grades K-12) regardless of vaccination status and to vaccinate all children aged 12 and up.
“The pandemic has not ended – Gov. Greg Abbott renewed Texas’ disaster declaration on July 1 – and we physicians see it’s worsening as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths increase once again, mostly in unvaccinated Texans,” the statement read.
As of press time Thursday, a total of 3,849 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Cooke County, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. Ten new cases had recently been reported. Data from the university also show there have been a total of 72 deaths in the county related to the virus. In Texas, there were 3,095,920 reported cases and 53,078 deaths.
GISD following Abbott order
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prevents school districts from requiring masks, so GISD plans to keep that optional for students, faculty and staff. However, anyone exposed to COVID-19 who can’t show proof of vaccination could be send home, district spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger told the Register on Thursday.
“GISD is not requiring vaccinations of students or staff; however, the quarantine requirements for those students or staff who are exposed will vary based on vaccination status,” Crutsinger said in an email. “An exposure to a COVID positive person will not result in mandatory isolation from school if that student or staff member is vaccinated; however, if there is not proof of vaccination, then the exposure (determined by contact tracing) will result in the mandatory 10-day quarantine from school/work.”
Crutsinger added that the district has provided all of this information to its faculty and plans to share it with parents.
The TPHC and TMA was blunt about the public health problem.
“Let’s face it; if we don’t take action, the more infectious COVID-19 delta variant will spread among students when they gather together in schools. We urge use of every tool in our toolkit to protect children and their families from COVID-19. Those tools include vaccinating everyone who is eligible and getting all students to wear a mask to prevent spread of disease to others, especially those who cannot get the shot’s defense from the virus.”
Local conditions
Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said last week that the county, as well as the region, was seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases.
The county is monitoring the case load for now and speaking with community partners as usual, he added.
North Texas Medical Center spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby said the hospital, 1900 Hospital Blvd., “consistently had 1 to 3 COVID-19 positive inpatients over the last month.”
The hospital only went a few weeks in June with no coronavirus patients – 1 to 3 inpatients at a time has “been the norm,” according to Rigsby.
She said the facility highly recommends getting vaccinated plus following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended precautions.
As of this week, the CDC recommends that even those who are vaccinated wear a mask fully covering one’s nose and mouth indoors in public if in an area of substantial or high transmission.
According to the CDC’s website, Cooke County is considered a high transmission area.
NTMC’s primary clinic, the Cooke County Medical Center at 801 N. Grand Ave., is offering the Moderna vaccine for individuals 18 and up.
“We currently do not have the vaccine for anyone under the age of 18,” Rigsby said.
