AUSTIN — Texans will return to the polls Tuesday for primary runoffs.
Cooke County will have GOP runoffs for County Judge (John Roane and Leon Klement) and Precinct Four Commissioner (Matt Sicking and John Metzler).
Voters were asked in March to select a candidate to represent their party for November’s general election. If no one individual received more than 50% of the vote, a runoff between the top two candidates would occur. Now, voters are asked to choose between two remaining candidates in a given race for the nomination.
One of the most high-profile races is the Republican nomination for attorney general. Current Land Commissioner George P. Bush seeks to unseat incumbent Ken Paxton.
Other Republican runoff battles include Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley for Texas land commissioner, and Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner for railroad commissioner.
On the Democratic side, the highest statewide office position up for grabs in lieutenant governor. Michelle Beckley will compete against Mike Collier.
For attorney general, Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski are competing for the nomination, while Janet Dudding and Angel Luis Vega will face off for the position of comptroller.
Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez are in the running for the land commissioner Democratic nomination. Voters also could cast ballots for congressional members, State Board of Education members, state senators and representatives, district judges and more, depending on where they live.
Early voting in the primary runoff runs through Friday. Election Day is Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.