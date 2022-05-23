Thunderstorms and heavy rain will roll into Cooke County tonight and soak the area through Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is predicting 2-3 inches of rain for Gainesville, Lindsay, Whitesboro and other towns across the county. Winds aren’t expected to exceed 15-20 mph, but spot flooding is possible in low lying area.
Temperatures will remain mild through Tuesday, but they expected to climb back into the high 80s by Memorial Day weekend.
Watch www.gainesvilleregister.com for any developments stemming from the severe weather over the next 24 hours.
