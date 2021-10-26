Cooke County and the rest of the Interstate 35 corridor is in line heavy thunderstorms and rain throughout Tuesday night.
Gainesville and major metropolitan areas including Oklahoma City and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex are currently forecast to be for some of the strongest storms, expected to begin after 8 p.m. and continue overnight into Wednesday.
Some of the strongest storms could spin up tornadoes, with multiple tornadoes possible throughout the duration of the night, according to forecasts information available midday Tuesday.
As the weather pattern ramps up Tuesday evening, a line of storms is expected to form and move its way east-southeast through central Texas with damaging winds and heavy rain becoming the main concerns, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer.
Forecasters urge residents to have multiple ways to receive critical weather warnings and to take any warning very seriously. Make certain cell phones are charged up, weather radios are handy and watch local print, broadcast and online media for the latest updates.
Send local updates about storm activity in your neighborhood via Twitter to @MikeinNorthTX or @GvilleRegister. Pictures and info can also be emailed to meads@gainesvilleregister.com.
