Muenster students put on their annual pancake supper Tuesday evening to raise money to compete in a state FCCLA competition in Dallas.
This event was largely student managed, with many of the students preparing the food themselves beforehand and using griddles around the school cafeteria to cook the pancakes.
“The kids help dice fruit, slice the meat, and mix up the juice,” said sponsor and FCS teacher Brooke Beall. “They sell tickets/advertise, work, and clean up.”
FCCLA, or Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, is a nonprofit organization for students in middle and high school Family and Consumer Science classes.
“The money [from the pancake supper] is to help pay for travel costs and registration fees for the FCCLA STAR event teams who have advanced to the FCCLA state conference in Dallas,” explained Beall. “Then it'll roll to cover travel costs for the national conference if we have anyone advance. If not, we'll use it for next year's chapter expenses.”
This past weekend, 25 students from Muenster participated in the FCCLA Region II Conference Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) events, at which all teams advanced to the state level. These events help students develop and present their knowledge, skills, and abilities, as well as encouraging them to be positive advocates for change in their families, careers and communities.
One of the main challenges was the blowing breakers due to the amount of electricity needed to keep the griddles running. Still, they were able to satisfy many people and make a significant amount of money.
“I don’t have a total amount raised because I have not gotten receipts from the food cost yet. Fischer's Meat Market provided the food and supplies courtesy of Penny Fisher,” said Beall. “I would think our total is going to be about $800 or so.”
