The Cooke County Fairgrounds bustled last week with local students participating in the 2022 Cooke County Junior Livestock Show. Students from local schools and programs turned out to showcase their animals, shop projects, art pieces and more.
The event kicked off with Monday’s equine show, followed up Wednesday by the cattle and poultry shows.
RABBITS AND GOATS
Thursday morning started early at the fairgrounds with students showing rabbits.
“My family likes to show rabbits,” said Hayley Schilling, a third-grade student at Muenster who competed for the first time on Thursday, “and I like to show rabbits, too.”
Eli Neu made his second appearance at the annual show.
“Originally my brother was in it, I didn’t really want any part of it,” said Eli Neu, a seventh grade student at Lindsay. “Then I realized how cute the rabbits were and I thought I’d give it a try, and now I’ve got 16 rabbits to show.”
Students showed off their goats, too. “It’s a fair competition, and it shows
that you’ve put the work in,” said Cade Branson, an eleventh grade student at Lindsay High School. “Whenever you’re out there in the ring, it shows how much effort you have put in.”
Teachers advised students throughout the competition, sharing their wisdom and expertise. Students were quick to thank their teachers for the help.
“I initially wanted to show pigs, but I decided instead to go for goats, off of my ag teacher’s recommendation,” said Branson, who was showing goats for his fourth year. “It’s turned out pretty well for me.”
While teachers continue to play a vital part of the students’ learning, family is also a major help to these students.
“My dad and my siblings got me into raising sheep,” explained fourthgrade student Nolan Reiter. “They raised sheep first and got me into it.”
FCS
First Christian Church in Gainesville hosted the Family and Consumer Science (FCS) competition Thursday and Friday. Students showcased their work in creative arts, photography, sewing, woodworking and lots of food.
“My mom got me started ,” said Levi Fuhrmann, who entered with a blanket he had made. “I like getting to learn new skills and things.” Fuhrman is a fifth grade student this year, and it was his second year competing.
Older students have competed for years.
“I started out pretty early on, just making stuff, trying a whole bunch of different mediums,” said Shawna Neusch, a senior in high school who has been competing since she was in the sixth grade. “I like the satisfaction at the end, knowing that all my hard work paid off and turned out well, even when I finish and it takes until a few months afterwards I’ll begin to like it.”
The program has been growing in recent years, leading to the competition adding categories to allow more students to receive awards and be recognized for their work.
“We moved from a general ‘food’ category to having different groups for cookies, cupcakes, and other foods,” said Brooke Beall, the FCS teacher at Muenster High School. “We’re hoping to do more of that in the future so more kids can get awards.”
Such awards were accepted with excitement by students, thrilled to walk in to see their projects among the winners onstage.
“I was looking for my art on the display wall and didn’t see it,” said Conner Williams, a fourth grade student at Era elementary who won the creative arts category. “But then I looked onstage and was so surprised to see I’d made it up there!”
Swine and Shop
Friday morning turned the fairgrounds into a pigsty, literally. Students arrived to showcase all of their pigs and swine.
“I tried showing pigs my first year and really liked it,” said fourth grade student Tessa Lee. “I like hanging out with them.”
Many others returned to continue what for many has become something of a family tradition.
“My dad and brothers got me started,” said Ayden Schad. “I like getting the pigs when they’re little and watching them grow.”
Students also presented various trailers, grills, and other shop projects made by students.
Abilities United
Saturday morning, a few students came back to the fairgrounds earlier in the day than most to share their skills with some special education students.
Each student was taught by their peers how to walk a sheep, a goat, and a pig, as well as getting to pet a rabbit and a chicken.
“The great part about these things is that they might not have expected they’d have a chance to do,” said Randy Firth, who teaches the Life Skills class at Gainesville High School. “So it gives them another opportunity to be part of the community.”
Premium Sale
While raising livestock and other projects are considered to be hard work by all of the kids involved, their hard work paid off, for some quite literally at the Premium Sale auction.
Animals and projects were auctioned off with prices starting as much as $500 for the FCS projects and $1,000 dollars for the animals. The money is going to support the students in their future plans, whether they be furthering their education or raising more animals.
“I’ve shown broilers for the past two years,” said Kenlea Reaves, a fourth grade student at Lindsay Elementary. “Next year I’m wanting to try rabbits and continue to show different animals like my dad did.”
The Cooke County Junior Livestock show is an annual event that supports and raises funds for Cooke County students in 4-H Club, FFA and FCCLA It is an agency of Cooke County United Way.
