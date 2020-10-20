Planning on becoming a substitute teacher for the Gainesville Independent School District?
The district is hosting training from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23 at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St.
“We encourage anyone who would like to substitute in our schools to attend one of the trainings,” a press release issued this week by Gainesville ISD said.
If attending, complete a substitute application at gainesvilleisd.org/humanresources before coming to the training to be eligible for employment. Also, bring a current driver's license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to the orientation.
Masks and temperature screening are required to attend. For questions, contact the district's human resources at 940-665-4362.
