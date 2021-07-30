Grab those lawn chairs and get ready to enjoy the musical talent of Kody West as he headlines the final concert of the season tonight for the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Sounds concert series.
“I think it’s really exciting to have such a popular act coming to Summer Sounds,” said Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Tobias, while adding people from Colorado and Louisiana have shown interest in tonight’s concert.
West has been described as a mix of Texas Country and Bluegrass with some good-for-the-soul grooves, according to his online biography.
Tobias said opening acts kickoff at 6:15 p.m. with Hayden Haddock followed by Carson Jeffrey at 7:30 p.m. at the Gainesville Farmers Market, 215 W. Elm St. West, who has not performed at Summer Sounds before, is set to take the stage from 9 to 10:30 p.m., she said.
Last month, when Sunny Sweeney took the stage, an estimated 3,000 people showed up throughout the evening for the free concert series, according to Tobias. However, she expects even more people might be drawn in to see tonight’s performance.
“With this being such a popular act, this may be a big one,” Tobias said. Larger shows typically bring in “upwards of 5,000” people, she said.
Tobias asks that everyone leave their coolers at home.
Due to the event’s Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission permit, no outside food or drinks are allowed on the premises, she said.
The event’s alcohol sales help bring in bigger acts such as West, according to Tobias.
The free concert series, which takes place each year on the last Friday of May, June and July, is in its 12th year. Founders Laura and Barry Otts ran the event for its first 10 years before it was passed on to the chamber to host.
This is the first year the concert series has been held at the Gainesville Farmers Market.
