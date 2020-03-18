Members of the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved an emergency resolution today, Wednesday, March 18, in light of COVID-19 concerns.
Part of the resolution gave Superintendent DesMontes Stewart authority to continue to pay district employees, including those on an hourly schedule, for up to 60 days.
"I'm in favor of paying our employees," Stewart said, while adding it isn't their fault they cannot come in to work.
All board members, except Phil Neelley, were present for an emergency called meeting at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St.
Additional details from today's meeting will be posted later this evening online and in the Thursday, March 19, print edition of the Register.
