Cooke County’s newly elected or re-elected public officials will begin their terms in office on Jan. 1 with a swearing-in ceremony at 10 a.m. in the district courtroom of the Cooke County Courthouse.
The format of the biennial event has been modified, considering safety guidelines, according to Cooke County Republican Party Chair Chris McNamara, who coordinated arrangements with County Judge Jason Brinkley.
The swearing-in will be a private ceremony, with one official at a time invited into the courtroom, accompanied by a maximum of two guests, to take the oath of office. The ceremony will be streamed on Facebook Live, and the public is invited to log in and observe. This year, there will be no reception following the swearing-in.
In addition to District Judge Janelle Haverkamp, four justices from the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth will be present to administer oaths. They are Justice Dabney Bassel, Justice J. Wade Birdwell, Justice Lee Gabriel and Justice Mike Wallach.
Newly elected or re-elected public officials being sworn in are Janelle M. Haverkamp, district judge; John Warren, district attorney; Ed Zielinski, county attorney; Ray Sappington, sheriff; Brandy Ann Carr, county tax assessor-collector; Gary Hollowell, county commissioner Pct. 1; Adam P. Arendt, county commissioner Pct. 3; John J. (Jody) Henry, justice of the peace Pct. 1; Mark Westbrook, constable Pct. 1; and Chuck Owen, constable Pct. 2.
For more information, contact Republican County Chair Chris McNamara at 940-665-8683 or by email to chair@cookegop.com.
Follow the Cooke County Republican Party on Facebook for updates and information, or visit www.cookegop.com.
