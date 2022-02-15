T-Mobile’s new Gainesville location recently hosted its grand opening, inviting small businesses and the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce as part of its community outreach.
“We went big with this because we really wanted to connect with our community,” said Brandis Gonzales, the manager of the new location. “We wanted to bring small businesses in, and we just wanted to let people know we are about fun, like you come in and yes you get a phone with us, but you will still get a good experience.”
At the opening, representatives from Johnny’s Cakes, Goodies on Board, Amp’d Nutrition, and Rico’s Taqueria served samples of their products for people to enjoy, paid for by T-Mobile.
“Patrick, one of my employees, told me about Gainesville Curbside on Facebook, and I see so many small business postings, and I just kinda reached out,” said Gonzales. “We actually had a lot more people who were interested in this, but with COVID and how it has been affecting everyone's staffing, we decided to hold back, but this is definitely something we're looking into doing probably about once a quarter, so that we can help other small businesses get the word out as well.”
More people attended than expected.
“We ran out of cakes before we ran out of customers,” said Jeanne Gifford, one of the representatives of Johnny’s Cakes. “They [T-Mobile] purchased some more cakes, and so we've been giving people cards when they come by, and if they come in with the card on Wednesday, they can get a free cake, so everybody will get cake.”
Coverage
T-Mobile is well-known for its national coverage network, and its towers cover Gainesville and most of Cooke County.
“We are really blessed in Gainesville. We actually have seven towers in Gainesville, and there's some areas, like Sherman, that only has one, so it's a little scarce,” said Gonzales. “But in Gainesville, we're really well-suited, I know Lake Kiowa is getting a new tower at the end of August, and I know that's a spot that is kinda a dead zone for everyone.”
T-Mobile is not as supported in the rural areas of Cooke County, but they are looking to change that as they expand both home and internet service.
“There are always going to be improvements that are needed. I know Callisburg has been having some issues and they're working on a tower now,” said Gonzales. “Anyone who has any struggles, come on in because we're that messenger for you guys. T-Mobile is putting such a big focus on rural right now, but they're really trying to expand, and we’re really listening to our customers to know what places we need to improve on.”
