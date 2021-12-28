Texoma Council of Governments (TCOG) has announced it’s teaming up with the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) Texoma and Hot 107.3 for Warming Up Texoma.
The distribution drive-through event will be held in the parking lot at TCOG in Sherman — 1117 Gallagher Drive — Jan. 10, noon-2 p.m. Anyone wishing to donate items for this event should bring their donation to TCOG’s office prior to Jan. 7.
Community members and agencies are asked to donate gently used or new items such as blankets, coats, hoodies, socks or small space heaters. Items are needed for all ages and in all sizes.
“We encourage social service agencies who have needs for their clients to reach out to us with those needs so that we can get items that will be of most use,” stated Cara Lavender, aging services department director, in a press release.
TCOG has purchased space heaters to be distributed to the community, thanks to a grant from Simmons Bank.
“If you or your family are in need of a space heater this winter, please contact the ADRC at TCOG to be placed on our reservation list,” she added. Call (903) 813-2161 ext. 3596 for more information.
