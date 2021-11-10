Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.