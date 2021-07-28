The Texas Medical Association (TMA) and Texas Public Health Coalition (TPHC) are calling for children to be protected from the recent spike of hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 delta variant.
The two groups issued a joint statement Wednesday asking parents and schools to take this latest threat seriously. They recommended parents and families follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for masking everyone in schools (grades K-12) regardless of vaccination status and to vaccinate all children aged 12 and up.
“The pandemic has not ended – Gov. Greg Abbott renewed Texas’ disaster declaration on July 1 – and we physicians see it’s worsening as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths increase once again, mostly in unvaccinated Texans,” the statement read.
“Let’s face it; if we don’t take action, the more infectious COVID-19 delta variant will spread among students when they gather together in schools. We urge use of every tool in our toolkit to protect children and their families from COVID-19. Those tools include vaccinating everyone who is eligible and getting all students to wear a mask to prevent spread of disease to others, especially those who cannot get the shot’s defense from the virus.”
Check Friday's Gainesville Register for more information.
