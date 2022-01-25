AUSTIN — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is offering hiring bonuses for certain trained health care positions at state-supporting hospitals and living centers, it announced Monday.
The hiring positions are for registered nurses and licensed vocational nurses at SSLCs and state hospitals, as well as psychiatric nursing assistants at state hospitals and direct support professionals at SSLCs.
“We want to recruit qualified, motivated health care professionals to help support residents in our state supported living centers and patients at our state hospitals,” said Scott Schalchlin, deputy executive commissioner for Texas HHSC’s Health and Specialty Care System, in the statement.
The bonuses include $5,000 for RNs, $3,500 for LVNs and $2,500 for DSPs and PNAs, it said. Positions are available in Abilene, Austin, Big Spring, Brenham, Corpus Christi, Denton, El Paso, Kerrville, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mexia, Richmond, Rusk, San Angelo, San Antonio, Terrell, Vernon, Waco and Wichita Falls.
The announcement comes as hospital and health care providers across the country grapple with staffing shortages and fatigued employees brought on by the pandemic.
As of Jan. 24, HHS had more than 1,000 active jobs listings, per its website.
Additionally, Baylor Scott & White, one of the largest hospital systems in the state with 52 hospitals and 800 patient care centers, had more than 1,200 RN and LVN positions open — some offering signing bonus up to $20,000. Methodist Hospital in San Antonio had more than 500 nursing jobs open while Parkland Health & Hospital System in Dallas had 215, most of which also offered new hire bonuses.
"We have some great opportunities for people who are interested in working in an environment where they can make a true difference in the lives of others every single day,” Schalchlin said.
