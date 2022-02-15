AUSTIN — Some Texans will see their gas bills increase after the Texas Railroad Commission approved a financing order Tuesday that allows natural gas companies to charge their customers in order to cover $3.4 billion losses from Winter Storm Uri.
When Uri hit in February 2021, prices for limited natural gas supplies soared as the state’s electric grid failed, leaving millions of Texans without heat or water in subfreezing temperatures. Providers continued to purchase natural gas at higher rates in order to service their customers.
But now the bill has arrived and someone has to pay.
Since the state didn't address the costs itself, natural gas utility customers who had access to natural gas during the storm became likely targets of the charges should local distribution companies pass the high gas costs through conventional recovery methods.
Instead, legislators voted to authorize the securitization of those costs to lessen the high impact on a few customers by spreading the cost over all customers. House Bill 1520 — which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in June — allows providers who sustained significant costs during the February storm to issue bonds and impose smaller fees on their customers over time — likely over decades.
Mark Evarts, director of the Market Oversight Section with the TRRC, said legislators recognized that the need to keep the gas flowing regardless of cost was key to the “preservation of human life during a period of extreme cold weather.”
“[LDCs] — which are gas utilities under Texas law — incurred extraordinarily high natural gas costs when procuring the necessary supply of natural gas to maintain service to their human needs customers during the storm,” Evarts said. “[The commission] found that securitization is the most cost effective method of funding regulatory asset reimbursements to gas utilities and found that securitization is in the public interest.”
In order to be a part of the program, companies had to apply and were vetted by the TRRC. Evarts said five LDS — the City of Houston; the City of El Paso; the Texas Cities Alliance, which includes more than 50 cities; the Texas Coalition of Cities for Utility, which also includes more than 50 cities; and the Steering Committee of Cities Served by Oncor, which includes more than 140 cities — were granted participation approval.
With the financing order approved, the Texas Public Finance Authority has 180 days to begin issuing bonds. The interest rates and bond life will be determined by the market, TPFA Board Chair Billy Atkinson said. The exact cost to customer also varies, however some utility companies estimate a surcharge $2 to $6 per month.
Natalie Dubiel, with the TRRC Office of General Counsel, said TRRC staff vetted every application, spending more than 1,100 hours reviewing documentation presented by the companies in support of those gas costs.
“I can say with a very high degree of confidence that the $3.4 billion is simply the amount of costs expended by the utilities to procure gas supply during the storm, and there's no profit or markup or inflation of those costs of any kind,” Dubiel said.
