AUSTIN — The Texas Office of Court Administration launched a new public safety reporting system Sunday that will assist in bail setting.
The new system, which would require people accused of violent crimes to put up cash to get out of jail, is part of the state’s revisions to its bail process. Enacted as part of Senate Bill 6 during the special session, the reform became law in August.
“The current bail system in Texas allows for the continual release of habitual and violent offenders on multiple felony personal bonds,” Sen. Joan Huffman wrote in a bill analysis. “S.B. 6 seeks to address the release practices surrounding habitual and violent offenders and aims to better protect the safety of their victims, law enforcement officers, and communities as a whole.”
The program requires magistrates who set bail for defendants charged with a Class B misdemeanor or higher category offense to consider a public safety report generated by the PSRS.
The report contains a summary of the individuals criminal history, whether they are eligible for personal bond and other important information such as other previous failures to appear in court while released on bail and pending charges, according to the law.
The bill also requires any magistrate, judge, sheriff, peace officer or jailer who sets bail to complete a bail form and submit it to OCA within 72 hours.
OCA will maintain the reporting system.
Huffman said currently, Texas's bail system as a whole lacks transparent and readily available information which makes it difficult to study the effectiveness of the system and to properly assess the risk of defendants within the system.
“S.B. 6 would allow defendants to receive thorough individual assessments, as well as increase data reporting to create a more accountable system,” Huffman said.
