AUSTIN — More than 700 wildfires have raged across Texas during March, burning tens of thousands of acres. Experts warn current weather conditions will do little to help.
“As conditions across a large portion of the state worsen, wildfires that ignite are burning more intensely and are frequently resistant to control,” Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief Wes Moorehead said in a statement. “Unfortunately, little to no precipitation is forecast for the immediate future and we expect the current level of wildfire activity to continue for some time.”
According to TAMFS, state and local resources have responded to 726 wildfires that burned 164,257 acres across the state so far in March. Duing the past seven days, firefighters responded to 121 wildfires that burned 35,728 acres, it said Tuesday. Nine out of 10 of the recent fires were started by humans, according to agency officials.
Cooke County commissioners voted in early March to institute an outdoor burn ban for 90 days, in response to drought conditions extending back to last summer and low soil moisture levels. They promised to revisit the ban when soil moisture levels improve and green grass starts popping up in pastures around the county.
Texas experienced an unusually dry late summer into winter which led to favorable conditions for wildfires, said John Nielsen-Gammon, a professor of climatology and meteorology at Texas A&M University and a Texas state climatologist.
Specifically, lack of rain produces a lot of dry grass. When strong winds and very dry air collide with dry ground, it is easy for a fire to be ignited and spread quickly, he said.
He added that La Nina has also been a contributing factor as it often means fewer rain storms during the winter.
“It's been a bit dry even for a La Nina year and that basically comes down to the randomness of the weather,” he added.
When looking at weather predictions for the next couple of weeks, Nielsen-Gammon said the state is on track to see storm systems about once a week that could bring some relief, but in the long term, forecasts show drier than normal conditions for at least the next couple of months.
“That's not favorable in the short term,” he said.
Many experts have compared current conditions to 2011, the last time wildfires made a dramatic impact on the Lone Star State.
The 2011 wildfire season was unprecedented with more 31,453 wildfires reported, destroying nearly 3,000 homes, per state data.
Nielsen-Gammon said he hopes the state will not see the same level of damage as in 2011, but the possibility is there.
“The more fires, the greater risk for problems with crops and livestock and eventually some water supply problems,” he said.
Several fires continued to burn across the state Wednesday.
The largest active fire is the Eastland Complex, southeast of Abilene. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, it was 90% contained but not before scorching more than 54,500 acres, according to TAMFS data.
The Eastland Complex is made up of seven fires, where four have been contained and three are at 90% or higher containment. At least 158 structures have been lost to these fires, according to officials.
On Sunday, the Crittenberg Complex, a combination of seven fires, broke out just outside of Killeen. So far, more than 33,000 acres have been burned with the fire 80% contained, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. There were two other nearby fires — Moffat and Kuykendall Mountain — that are 100% contained. They burned a total of 125 acres.
Throughout the week state emergency leaders have warned Texans of elevated fire conditions in much of the state including the Panhandle; the South Plains; the border region; Central Texas and the coast.
High wind gusts, dry fuels, low humidity and continued drought conditions remain the primary concern for increased fire activity, said Kari Hines, a public information officer with TAMFS.
TAMFS, the lead firefighting agency in the state, reports more than 900 local and state firefighters mobilized in current firefighting efforts, including more than 300 TAMFS firefighters engaged in the response and approximately 400 out-of-state firefighters.
On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a state of disaster for the wildfires.
"The State of Texas has been working closely with local officials to respond to dangerous conditions created by wildfires and is prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise with severe weather,” Abbott said in a statement. "It is important that Texans monitor local weather reports, heed guidance from local officials, and take proper measures to protect life and property."
