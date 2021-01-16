Cooke County Commissioners' Court
Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court are set to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Among items up for discussion are furnishings at the recently purchased Kress building, various grant funds, possible adoption of a resolution in support of settlement terms for pending opioid litigation against pharmaceutical supply chain participants and water heaters at the Cooke County Justice Center, according to the meeting's agenda.
Commissioners are also scheduled to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, consult with an attorney and deliberate on security devices or security audits.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees
Members of the Gainesville ISD school board are slated to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Items on their agenda include hearing from Superintendent DesMontes Stewart on how the district is handling the coronavirus and listening to a presentation about the district’s financial audit.
School board members are also to go into closed session to discuss personnel and to evaluate the superintendent and his contract.
The school board meets at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St.
Gainesville City Council
Members of the Gainesville City Council are to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 19.
According to the meeting’s agenda, council members will discuss and possibly approve the May 1 municipal election. The council could also approve awarding a bid to THI Waterwell for well motor pump replacement and repair.
Council meets inside the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
