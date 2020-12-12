All 115 youth incarcerated at Gainesville State School were tested for the coronavirus this week, Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman Brian Sweany said.
“Out of an abundance of caution because of the recent staff positives, we tested all youth at the facility yesterday [Thursday] and Wednesday,” Sweany said Friday, Dec. 11. “We are awaiting results.”
Two employees at the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 tested positive for the pandemic coronavirus Tuesday, Dec. 8. A third staffer had a confirmed positive Wednesday, Dec. 9, according to a press release issued by Sweany. Another staffer tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday, Dec.6, information from the TJJD indicates. All four of the employees were on the facility's medical team.
Since the start of the pandemic, Gainesville State School has had 20 employees test positive for the coronavirus. All but the four recent cases have recovered, Sweany said.
A total of 13 youth have also tested positive since the pandemic, archived Register reports show. They have all recovered.
The state facility has 115 incarcerated youth and 257 employees.
Through Thursday, Dec. 10, there were 332 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials Friday morning. Twenty-six of those cases were hospitalized.
A total of 1,811 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
Cooke County is offering free coronavirus testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, at the Cooke County Fair Association barn, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., county officials said. The free oral swab tests are available to anyone who drives up to the testing site.
Registration will be completed on-site. Those interested can also preregister 24 hours before the desired testing date at https://curative.com/sites/10033.
County officials said results will be returned via text message or email in about two to five days.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
