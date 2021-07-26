An employee at Gainesville State School recently tested positive for the coronavirus, officials with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced.
On Thursday afternoon, July 22, one member of the Office of the Inspector General’s staff at the juvenile detention facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent by TJJD spokesman Brian Sweany.
Sweany told the Register on Monday, July 26, that the OIG employee worked in a trailer off campus.
“We do not see any potential spread to the youth,” Sweany said.
As of Monday, there were 124 youth at the state facility. Gainesville State School also has 230 employees, he said. However, not all employees are on campus each day.
Sweany said the OIG staff has 11 positions at the Gainesville facility. He said he doesn't want to identify the employee’s gender who tested positive because the information could identify the employee.
The last positive coronavirus case on campus was June 14. Sweany said that case involved a youth development coach. He had not been on campus since May 3 and “therefore posed no threat to the youth or staff,” Sweany said.
That staffer has since recovered from the pandemic virus and returned to work, according to Sweany.
Since the pandemic began, 13 youth and 41 employees have tested positive at the state facility, according to the TJJD’s website.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, officials said.
