While one Gainesville State School employee has been medically cleared to return to work another has tested positive for the coronavirus, Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman Brian Sweany said.
A woman who is not a direct-care staffer tested positive for the coronavirus Friday evening, Nov. 13. Sweany said he did not have a status on her condition. However, she was last on campus Nov. 4, he said.
Coronavirus symptoms typically appear within 14 days of exposure, according to health officials.
The last staffer to have the pandemic coronavirus tested positive on Oct. 30. She worked in the human resources department and has since been medically cleared to return to work at the juvenile detention facility.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 has had 14 employees test positive for the coronavirus. All but the most recent case have been confirmed recovered.
A total of 13 youth have also tested positive since the pandemic, according to archived Register reports. They have all recovered.
Gainesville State School has 107 incarcerated youth and 257 employees, Sweany said.
Through Tuesday, Nov. 17, there were 208 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials Wednesday, Nov. 18. Twenty-two of those cases were hospitalized.
There have been a dozen coronavirus-related fatalities.
A total of 1,104 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
Free drive-thru coronavirus testing will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Cooke County Fair Association barn, 1901 Justice Center Blvd. There will also be additional testing days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 24.
Registration will be completed onsite before tests are taken using an oral swab. Pre-registration is only allowed 48-hours before the desired testing date at https://curative.com/sites/10033.
Results will be returned in about two to five days via text or email, according to a press release from the county.
Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said 251 people were tested on the first day of testing, Tuesday, Nov. 17.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.