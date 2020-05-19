Texas Juvenile Justice Department Executive Director Camille Cain announced Tuesday, May 19, that a youth development coach at Gainesville State School has tested positive for the coronavirus.
A news release from the TJJD states that the staffer, whose test was confirmed positive today, has not been on campus since May 8 when she left work for an “unrelated medical issue.”
Three days later, the Gainesville State School employee began to develop symptoms related to the coronavirus and subsequently decided to take a test, the release states.
“She is now resting comfortably at home,” the release says.
The TJJD is conducting contact tracing to identify any staff member at the facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678 who had contact with the youth development coach during the past 14 days because of the positive test. Officials said all youth in the dorms where the employee worked for the past 14 days are being tested, as well as all youth who left those dorms for other locations during that time.
Currently, no other staff members or youth at Gainesville have exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the news release.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
