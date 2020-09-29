Now's the time to cast a ballot for the specially called Senate District 30 election.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Sept. 29, registered voters can cast ballots at their respective polling location for one of six candidates running for the SD-30 seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper.
Republicans Andy Hopper, Chris Watts, Shelley Luther, state Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, and Craig Carter are on the SD-30 ballot along with Democrat Jacob Minter.
SD-30 covers Cooke, Denton, Montague, Grayson, Collin, Archer, Clay, Erath, Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.
According to information provided by Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison, 1,785 people cast ballots during early voting at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St. Early voting concluded Friday, Sept. 25.
Harrison said those who come to vote are encouraged to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, a person cannot be turned away if they decide not to wear one, she said.
Voters are also encouraged to use the ExpressVote ballot marking machines. Harrison said they create a perfect ballot which, in turn, helps results come in faster on election night.
Resolving ballots is time-consuming. If a ballot is hard to decipher because each ballot has to be inspected and signed off by a three-member resolution board, according to a previous Register report.
For full up-to-date election night returns follow the Gainesville Daily Register on Facebook.
