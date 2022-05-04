Expect heavy rain and storms Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
The forecast calls for severe weather to move into Cooke County by early evening, with the potential for hail, high winds and tornadoes lasting through mid-morning Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Cooke County that runs through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The storm threat should pass by late Thursday night. It will give way clearing skies and higher temperatures by Saturday morning. Sun and highs in the mid-90s are forecast through Monday.
Watch www.gainesvilleregister.com for updates on the severe weather.
