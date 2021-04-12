The Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the scene of two deceased males found in northwestern Parker County Sunday evening.
Weatherford Police Department received a call on a non-emergency line regarding a male individual who may be in danger at an unknown address in the “Dallas/Weatherford” area.
A second call was received and transferred to the PCSO, stating individual(s) were located at an unidentified abandoned school with red bricks at an unknown address with possible gunfire. Sheriff’s deputies began canvassing areas with similar descriptions within Parker County.
Deputies later located two deceased males inside an abandoned school in the 4200-Block of North FM 52, in Whitt.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier stated the investigation is in its early stage and is currently active and ongoing. Positive identifications and further details regarding the victims are being withheld from public disclosure pending authentication and next-of-kin notification.
“It appears the two males may have died from homicidal violence,” Authier said. “The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, our investigators are gathering facts and are attempting to locate possible witnesses regarding this case. As further details become available, we will release additional information.”
