As temperatures drop the roads could get dicey again overnight, officials said.
A news release issued by Adele Lewis, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, states major highways in the Wichita Falls District, which includes Cooke County, are clear with most lanes opening and functioning. “Snowplows were able to work on the Farm-to-Market roads and lesser traveled roadways in our nine-county region today,” officials said. “They will continue rural road improvements throughout tonight.”
Gainesville is running two crews around the clock, according to Lewis.
The entire district is concerned with refreezing, according to the release.
A hard freeze warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. today, Thursday, Feb. 18, for North and Central Texas and ends at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning means temperatures could drop into the teens and single digits across the region.
“Please be extremely cautious and expect patchy ice or snow on bridge and overpasses,” TxDOT officials said. “Black ice is possible since solar radiation provided some melting even while temperatures were well below freezing.”
Motorists should check road conditions at www.DriveTexas.org and weather forecasts before leaving home, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.