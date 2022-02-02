State highway crews are busy ahead of Wednesday’s expected arrived arrival of a large winter storm.
TxDOT issued an update late Tuesday that stated crews pretreated bridges and overpasses with brine Tuesday and Monday. Two large tanker trucks have been deployed to spread brine quickly on US 287, I-44, and I-35.
These tankers also delivered extra brine to maintenance yards. Snowplows and V-Box with spreaders were hooked up and tested on our fleet of 83 snowplows for the district.
“In the Gainesville area the main lanes of I-35 were pretreated with brine. The bridges and overpasses were included as usual. Other lesser volume highways had bridges and overpasses treated. Pretreating the main lanes of our highest volume freeways is done when a storm system is expected to dump large amounts of snow in a relatively short amount of time,” according to the statement.
Crews will finish up pretreatment Wednesday, then crews will start 12-hour, around the clock shifts at all TxDOT offices will begin.
Motorists are urged to make sure their vehicles are in good shape for travel.
1. Check your oil, antifreeze, and windshield wiper blades. Top off items if needed.
2. Double check your tire pressure and your spare tire.
3. Fill up your gas tank hours before the storm hits.
4. Pack your snow brush, ice melt, snow shovel, tool kit.
5. Don’t forget warm boots, socks, gloves and coat.
6. Is your phone charged? Pack your cables.
Motorists can obtain travel information by visiting DriveTexas.Org or calling 800-452-9292.
