Frontage Road work along Interstate 35 is finally starting after two setbacks, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
I-35 frontage conversions to one-way operations are underway and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 7, said TxDOT spokeswoman Adele Lewis in a news release.
Construction operations include the following:
• The frontage roads between Elm Fork and Farm-to-Market 1306 will be switched;
• U-turn under the Elm Fork bridges will be closed;
• The frontage roads between FM 1306 and Spring Creek Road will be switched;
• The frontage roads between Spring Creek and Hockley Creek roads’ overpass will be switched.
Behind the frontage road conversions will be more barrier installations, Lewis said. Orange cones at the above locations will be replaced with concrete barriers. Barriers will be installed until finished on subsequent nights. Placing barriers is a slow process and will take until Aug. 17 to complete, officials estimated.
TxDOT began switching two-way frontage roads to one-way in Cooke County in 2012 and 2016.
Some construction will be postponed if poor weather conditions move into the area. Find updated closure information at DriveTexas.org.
