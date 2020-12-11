Motorists beware. The first phase of the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 improvement project could break ground next summer.
TxDOT spokeswoman Adele Lewis said the first stretch of planned roadwork, from 1.4 miles south of Spring Creek Road to one-fifth of a mile south of U.S. 82, is scheduled for letting in early February 2021.
She said the Texas Transportation Commission will then approve the lettings later that month.
“Contracts will get signed with the prime contractor and a pre-construction meeting will be held in March or April,” Lewis said. “Construction will start by July.”
According to an archived Register report, the I-35 expansion project includes the widening of I-35 from Farm-to-Market Road 3002 in Cooke County to Mile Marker 3 in Love County, Oklahoma, updating the roadway to current design standards and providing congestion relief for expected future traffic increases.
Lewis previously told the Register that the agency plans to widen I-35 from four lanes, two in each direction, to six lanes. The ultimate goal is to construct an eight-lane interstate, she said.
The first phase is going to cost around $213 million, Lewis said.
Earlier this month, members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously approved a resolution allowing City Manager Barry Sullivan to sign agreements with TxDOT to relocate city utilities along the interstate as part of the expansion project.
According to city officials, the state will reimburse the city its cost for engineering and personnel time.
