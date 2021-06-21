It’s happening. Road closures for phase one of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Interstate 35 expansion project are beginning, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon, June 21.
Traffic control will be installed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. this week to affect fewer motorists, said Adele Lewis, area TxDOT spokeswoman. The traffic control includes barrels, signs and barricades.
Phase one consists of expanding I-35 to six lanes from 1.4 miles south of Spring Creek Road to one-fifth of a mile south of U.S. 82. Lewis previously told the Register that Irving-based Austin Bridge & Road was awarded a $210 million contract in February for the first phase. Grand Prairie-based Zachry Construction Corp was also awarded the contract as part of a joint venture, she said.
The following locations will be included in the first round of overnight closures which were expected to begin Monday and go through Thursday, June 24:
• Left lane of southbound I-35 at mile marker 499
• Right lane of southbound I-35 from mile marker 498 to 497
• Southbound I-35 on-ramp to U.S. 82
• Southbound I-35 on-ramp for Farm-to-Market Road 51/California Street
• Right hand lane as well as the southbound on-ramp at Spring Creek Road will be closed on southbound I-35 from mile marker 491 to 490
• Left lane of southbound I-35 at mile marker 490
• Left lane of northbound I-35 on the frontage road from one-fourth mile south of the U.S. 82 exit ramp
• Exit ramp for U.S. 82 on I-35 northbound will be closed
The contractor will also be building a temporary I-35 northbound exit ramp for U.S. 82 and removing the existing ramp, according to the release. There are overnight closures expected for that between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. this week, as well.
Beginning Friday night, June 25, through Monday, June 28, the exit ramp and the frontage road lane will remain closed around the clock. The detour exit ramp is expected to open at 6 a.m. Monday, June 28, according to Lewis.
According to an archived Register report, the I-35 expansion project includes the widening of I-35 from Farm-to-Market Road 3002 in Cooke County to Mile Marker 3 in Love County, Oklahoma, updating the roadway to current design standards and providing congestion relief for expected future traffic increases. TxDOT’s ultimate goal is to construct an eight-lane interstate.
Construction for the first phase will be over the next three and a half years, officials said.
