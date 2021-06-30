There will no more lane closures for the Texas Department of Public Safety’s I-35 expansion project this week, according to an email announcement from TxDOT Assistant Area Engineer Lance Pomykal.
“In lieu of pending weather and the holiday weekend, the contractor has chosen to not do anymore work this week,” his email said. “There will not be any lane closures for the days or nights the rest of the week. “
Work for Phase 1 of the I-35 expansion will begin again next week, according to Pomykal.
Phase one of the project consists of expanding I-35 to six lanes from 1.4 miles south of Spring Creek Road to one-fifth of a mile south of U.S. 82. Irving-based Austin Bridge & Road was awarded a $210 million contract in February for the first phase. Grand Prairie-based Zachry Construction Corp was also awarded the contract as part of a joint venture.
A full closure of the northbound I-35 exit ramp to U.S. 82 is still set for July 9-11, according to TxDOT’s announcement.
Check out www.DriveTexas.org for full closure details and maps.
